The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
May 7, 2021 — Tacos el Camino — 626 S. Main St., Cedartown — 100
May 6, 2021 — Rudy's — 29 N. Main St., Cedartown — 91
May 6, 2021 — Russell's — 1003 East Ave., Cedartown — 100
May 5, 2021 — Hapjack, Inc. DBA Little Ceasar — 1059 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — 93
May 5, 2021 — Prayosha 150 LLC DBA Subway — 1400 Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 94
April 30, 2021 — Captain D's — 615 N. Main St., Cedartown — 96