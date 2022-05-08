Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, May 11, 2022 edition May 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.May 6, 2022 — China One — 1569 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 96 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Cedartown police looking for shooting suspect after alleged domestic dispute City closes Nathan Dean play area to public Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, May 4, 2022 edition SOCCER: Historic season ends for Bulldogs Cooper sets sight on retirement Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.