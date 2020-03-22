The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk
. These scores were reported from March 11 through March 18.
March 11 — Chef’s Tastin’ Music Cafe — 110 Herbert St., Cedartown — 100
March 11 — Westside Elementary School — 51 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100
March 12 — Cedartown High School — 167 Frank Lott Dr., Cedartown — 99
March 16 — Domino’s Pizza — 202 East Ave., Cedartown — 97