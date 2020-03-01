The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from February 20 through Feb. 26.
Feb. 20 – Daisy Produce & El Rio Bravo – 582 West Ave, Cedartown – 91
Feb. 24 – Econolodge Inn and Suites – 100 E. John Hand Rd, Cedartown – 94
Feb. 25 – Timbo's Smokehouse – 1063 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 100
Feb. 25 – Cherokee Elementary School – 191 Evergreen Ln, Cedartown – 100
Feb. 26 – Cedartown Middle School – 1664 Sybil Brannon Parkway, Cedartown – 100