Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

March 3, 2022 — Captain D's — 615 N. Main St., Cedartown — 91

March 3, 2022 — Exotic-Que LLC — 103 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 96

March 3, 2022 — Hometown Nutrition — 219 Main St., Cedartown — 96

March 3, 2022 — Polk County Public Safety Complex - Skillet Kitchen — 1676 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 96

March 2, 2022 — Char Char Nutrition — 640 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100

March 2, 2022 — Martin's Restaurants — 1460 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — 87

March 1, 2022 — Econo Lodge Inn & Suites — 2022 Etowah Drive, Rockmart — 100

