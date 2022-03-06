Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, March 9, 2022 edition Mar 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.March 3, 2022 — Captain D's — 615 N. Main St., Cedartown — 91March 3, 2022 — Exotic-Que LLC — 103 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 96March 3, 2022 — Hometown Nutrition — 219 Main St., Cedartown — 96March 3, 2022 — Polk County Public Safety Complex - Skillet Kitchen — 1676 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 96March 2, 2022 — Char Char Nutrition — 640 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100March 2, 2022 — Martin's Restaurants — 1460 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — 87March 1, 2022 — Econo Lodge Inn & Suites — 2022 Etowah Drive, Rockmart — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cedartown man sentenced in wreck that killed Rome High student Cedartown soccer coach recovering after freak accident OUTLOOK: Polk Medical Center nurse looks back on half a century Police, GBI ask for help in finding missing woman GBI investigating Polk officer-involved shooting following chase Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.