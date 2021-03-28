The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
March 25, 2021 — Silver Comet Nutrition LLC — 102 Sycamore Grove Court, Rockmart — 97
March 23, 2021 — Jefferson’s of Rockmart — 754 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart — 58
March 23, 2021 — Tallatoona Early Childhood Development Center — 312 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 97
March 22, 2021 — Sugarless Sweets — 1136 East Ave., Cedartown — 100
March 22, 2021 — Tallatoona Early Childhood Development Center — 201 Prior Station Road, Cedartown — 100
March 19, 2021 — Cedartown High School — 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 96
March 19, 2021 — Westside School — 51 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100