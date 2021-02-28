The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Feb. 24, 2021 — Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehab — 225 Philpot St., Cedartown — 100
Feb. 23, 2021 — Domino's Pizza — 202 East Ave., Cedartown — 100
Feb. 23, 2021 — Polk Medical Center — 2360 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 100
Feb. 22, 2021 — Big Springs Place — 131 Melissa Lane, Cedartown — 99
Feb. 22, 2021 — Cedar Hill Senior Living Center — 402 E. Ellawood Ave., Cedartown — 100