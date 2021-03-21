The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
March 18, 2021 — The Rock at Rockmart, Inc. — 130 Forsyth Lake Road, Rockmart — 100
March 18, 2021 — Van Wert Elementary School — 170 Atlanta Highway, Rockmart — 100
March 17, 2021 — Frankie's Neighborhood Italian — 108 E. Church St., Rockmart — 86
March 15, 2021 — Murphy Harpst Children's Centers, Inc. — 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown — 96