Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

Feb. 23, 2022 — Cherokee Golf Club LLC — 150 Club Drive, Cedartown — 88

Feb. 23, 2022 — The Happy Nutrition — 206 N. Main St., Cedartown — 97

Feb. 22, 2022 — Knucklehead Cafe — 217 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 96

Feb. 21, 2022 — Garden Inn & Suites — 1275 Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 93

Feb. 21, 2022 — McDonald's — 328 N. Main St., Cedartown — 87

Feb. 21, 2022 — Taco Man Base of Operation — 30 Woodglen Drive, Cedartown — 100

Feb. 21, 2022 — Western Inn — 105 GTM Parkway, Rockmart — 92

Feb. 18, 2022 — JC's Snack Shack — 2536 Rome Highway, Aragon — 88

Feb. 18, 2022 — Smoking Grizzly BBQ — 110 Herbert St., Cedartown — 99

