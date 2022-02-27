Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, March 2, 2022 edition Feb 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Feb. 23, 2022 — Cherokee Golf Club LLC — 150 Club Drive, Cedartown — 88Feb. 23, 2022 — The Happy Nutrition — 206 N. Main St., Cedartown — 97Feb. 22, 2022 — Knucklehead Cafe — 217 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 96Feb. 21, 2022 — Garden Inn & Suites — 1275 Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 93Feb. 21, 2022 — McDonald's — 328 N. Main St., Cedartown — 87Feb. 21, 2022 — Taco Man Base of Operation — 30 Woodglen Drive, Cedartown — 100Feb. 21, 2022 — Western Inn — 105 GTM Parkway, Rockmart — 92Feb. 18, 2022 — JC's Snack Shack — 2536 Rome Highway, Aragon — 88Feb. 18, 2022 — Smoking Grizzly BBQ — 110 Herbert St., Cedartown — 99 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Juvenile court judge to resign citing pending lawsuit Group moving forward with county ag center plans Drugstore marks 75 years in business Cedartown native earns club student honor Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.