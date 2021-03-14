The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
March 11, 2021 — Cedartown Middle School — 1664 Sybil Brannon Parkway, Cedartown — 100
March 11, 2021 — Knucklehead Cafe — 217 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 100
March 10, 2021 — Bojangle’s — 135 N. Main St., Cedartown — 87
March 10, 2021 — Northside School — 100 N. Philpot St., Cedartown — 96
March 9, 2021 — Rockmart High School — 990 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart — 100
March 9, 2021 — Rockmart Middle School — 60 Knox Mountain Road, Rockmart — 96
March 9, 2021 — Snack Shack — 1209 East Ave., Cedartown — 100
March 8, 2021 — Cherokee Elementary School — 191 Evergreen Lane, Cedartown — 100
March 8, 2021 — Young’s Grove Elementary School — 601 Wooten Road, Cedartown — 100