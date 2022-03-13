Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, March 16, 2022 edition Mar 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.March 8, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage F — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100March 8, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage G — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100March 8, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage H— 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage A and Pantry — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage B and Admin Kitchen — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage C — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage D — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 96March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage E — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 96March 7, 2022 — The Rock at Rockmart, Inc. — 130 Forsyth Lake Road, Rockmart — 100March 4, 2022 — Rudy's Est. 2020 LLC — 29 N. Main St., Cedartown — 82March 4, 2022 — Russell's — 1003 East Ave., Cedartown — 100March 4, 2022 — The Border Bar & Grill — 720 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Man arrested after falling asleep in stolen vehicle with drugs Contested county commission races set on first day of qualifying Cedartown soccer coach recovering after freak accident Roper enters race for superior court judge opposite Lim Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, March 9, 2022 edition Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.