Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

March 8, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage F — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100

March 8, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage G — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100

March 8, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage H

— 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100

March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage A and Pantry — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100

March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage B and Admin Kitchen — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100

March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage C — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 100

March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage D — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 96

March 7, 2022 — Cedar Springs Health & Rehab LLC - The Cottages at Rockmart, Cottage E — 750 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart — 96

March 7, 2022 — The Rock at Rockmart, Inc. — 130 Forsyth Lake Road, Rockmart — 100

March 4, 2022 — Rudy's Est. 2020 LLC — 29 N. Main St., Cedartown — 82

March 4, 2022 — Russell's — 1003 East Ave., Cedartown — 100

March 4, 2022 — The Border Bar & Grill — 720 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100

