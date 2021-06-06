The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
June 4, 2021 — KFC/Taco Bell — 130 Felton Drive, Rockmart — 87
June 4, 2021 — Zaxby’s — 1945 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 91
June 2, 2021 — Bar L Bar-B-Que — 264 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 99
June 2, 2021 — Zorba’s — 805 N. Main St., Cedartown — 91
June 1, 2021 — R&R Catering — 1194 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 100