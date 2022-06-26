Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, June 29, 2022 edition Jun 26, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.June 22, 2022 — Highland Rivers Center RTU — 180 Wateroak Drive, Cedartown — 100June 21, 2022 — El Nopal — 1422 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart, — 87 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, June 29, 2022 edition 16 min ago Who were the 2021-2022 Western Mass. champs? 46 min ago Woman sent to ECMC with burn injuries after Town of Niagara apartment fire 56 min ago Sewage plant project in limbo after legislative stalemate 56 min ago Options considered for added safety, slow speeds on Lookout Drive 56 min ago Sen. DiZoglio hopes to secure $500K for Forest Lake 56 min ago Merrimack Valley residents protest striking down of Roe v. Wade 56 min ago Remembering Mariel Hundreds gather to mourn murdered Lawrence mother 56 min ago Trending Now Investigators seek cause of fatal fire: woman killed, 12-year-old flown to burn unit FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad Street Around Town: Cave Spring movie shoot needs to wait for Independence Day, politicians say the craziest things Filming taking place in southbound lane of Broad Street's Cotton Block this week Justin Ross Harris' murder conviction for infant hot car death overturned by high court Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.