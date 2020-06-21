Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk

June 16, 2020 — Bar L Bar-B-Que — 264 Elm St., Rockmart — 97

June 15, 2020 — El Nopal — 1494 Rome Hwy., Cedartown — 92

June 17, 2020 — KFC/Taco Bell — 130 Felton Dr., Rockmart — 85

June 17, 2020 — Soli’s Soup, Salad, and Sandwiches — 115 S. Marble St.,

Rockmart — 100

June 16, 2020 — Timbo’s Smokehouse — 1063 Nathan Dean Bypass,

Rockmart — 100

