The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
June 18, 2021 — Kizuna Japanese Restaurant — 1579 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 86
June 17, 2021 — Wendy’s — 1911 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 85
June 17, 2021 — WNB Factory Wings & Burgers — 1575 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 93
June 16, 2021 — Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant — 1301 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100
June 16, 2021 — Hometown Pizza & Grill — 246 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 91
June 15, 2021 — Soli’s Soup, Salad & Sandwiches — 115 S. Marble St., Rockmart — 100
June 15, 2021 — Timbo’s Smokehouse (Mobile Unit) — 1063 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 97
June 14, 2021 — El Nopal-Rockmart — 1422 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — 95
June 14, 2021 — Fun Wheels Skating Center — 2271 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 100
June 11, 2021 — Sidekicks — 444 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 86