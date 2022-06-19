Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, June 22, 2022 edition Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.June 10, 2022 — Ellianos — 1675 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 96June 10, 2022 — R&R Catering — 1194 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 100June 8, 2022 — Tacos el Camino — 626 S. Main St., Cedartown — 83June 7, 2022 — KFC/Taco Bell — 130 Felton Drive, Rockmart — 91June 7, 2022 — Zaxby’s — 1945 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 96 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories METRO ROUNDUP: Rex rout Champ City 10-0 1 hr ago Late comeback sends Post 346 to tourney semifinals 1 hr ago Bullpen blues hamper Rogues in loss 1 hr ago R.Checa.- Dimite el ministro checo de Educación en medio de una investigación sobre contratos de transporte 1 hr ago How to Watch the College World Series on June 19: Texas vs. Texas A&M, Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma | Channel, Stream, Preview 1 hr ago Moving on: Pennsylvania Turnpike finishes Southern Beltway, ready to begin Mon-Fayette Expressway 1 hr ago Turn your lights out this week to help save the lightning bugs 1 hr ago Steelers rookie Calvin Austin III is built on hard work, and his dad showed him how 1 hr ago Trending Now UPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton Road Late night chase ends in fatal crash near downtown East Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soon Updated: Paving accident in Armuchee kills Cartersville, Kingston men. Two others seriously injured. Around Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon. Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.