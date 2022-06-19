Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

June 10, 2022 — Ellianos — 1675 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 96

June 10, 2022 — R&R Catering — 1194 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 100

June 8, 2022 — Tacos el Camino — 626 S. Main St., Cedartown — 83

June 7, 2022 — KFC/Taco Bell — 130 Felton Drive, Rockmart — 91

June 7, 2022 — Zaxby’s — 1945 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 96

