The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
June 11, 2021 — Petro's Pizza — 1785 Buchanan Highway, Cedartown — 96
June 11, 2021 — Vickie's Country Kitchen — 884 Judkin Mill Road, Cedartown — 100
June 10, 2021 — Icy Dog — 228 Main St., Cedartown — 100
June 10, 2021 — Timbo's Smokehouse — 1063 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 97
June 10, 2021 — Timbo's Smokehouse Base of Operation — 125 E. Sewell Road, Aragon — 97
June 9, 2021 — Highland Rivers Center RTU — 180 Wateroak Drive, Cedartown — 100
June 7, 2021 — Bojangle's Famous Chicken N' Biscuits — 999 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 90
June 7, 2021 — Rockmart Health, LLC — 528 Hunter St., Rockmart — 96