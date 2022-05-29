Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

May 27, 2022 — The Steak House — 414 Baldwin Road, Rockmart — 96

May 26, 2022 — Linda’s Place — 480 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100

May 26, 2022 — Monarca Mexican Restaurant & Wings — 226 Sycamore Grove Court, Rockmart — 96

May 24, 2022 — Rockmart Nutrition — 124 S. Marble St., Rockmart — 100

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription