Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, June 1, 2022 edition May 29, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.May 27, 2022 — The Steak House — 414 Baldwin Road, Rockmart — 96May 26, 2022 — Linda’s Place — 480 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100May 26, 2022 — Monarca Mexican Restaurant & Wings — 226 Sycamore Grove Court, Rockmart — 96May 24, 2022 — Rockmart Nutrition — 124 S. Marble St., Rockmart — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now ELECTION RESULTS: Kelley, Roper, county commission incumbents win Cedartown Class of ‘22 sets graduation rate record amid challenges ELECTIONS: Polls closed in Polk, still waiting on results 20-year-old Polk County man convicted of robbery conspiracy, acquitted on felony murder charge ELECTION: Roper tops Lim for superior judge seat Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.