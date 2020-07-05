The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk
June 29, 2020 — Arby’s — 1301 Nathan Dean Pkwy., Rockmart — 96
June 29, 2020 — Hometown Pizza & Grill — 246 W. Elm St., Rockmart — 100
June 30, 2020 — Wendy’s — 1911 Nathan Dean Pkwy., Rockmart — 90
July 1, 2020 — Waffle House — 1401 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 96
July 1, 2020 — Zorba’s — 805 N. Main St., Cedartown — 97