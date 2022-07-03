Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, July 6, 2022 edition Jul 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.June 27, 2022 — The Avenue — 1229 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 96June 24, 2022 — Kizuna Japanese Restaurant — 1579 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 87June 24, 2022 — WNB Factory Wings & Burger — 1575 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 91 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Two dead in Town Creek murder-suicide 1 hr ago Spirit fireworks show will 'have bigger and brighter colors' 1 hr ago Kiwanis' fun and food to benefit children 1 hr ago Local residents tell what makes America special 1 hr ago Applications down, retirements up in area school districts 1 hr ago Cost of Decatur's many planned capital projects tough to estimate 1 hr ago DYS's Camp Safe Haven has record number of kids 1 hr ago Group locates Morgan County graves of Revolutionary War veterans 1 hr ago Trending Now 24 indictments handed down 2 juveniles charged with breaking into cars along Burnett Ferry Road, Ridgeview Drive and Stonebridge neighborhood Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Thursday wreck, fire shuts down I-75 south Rome High grad, now University of Central Oklahoma professor, uncovers new species of bass Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.