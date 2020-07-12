The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk
July 6, 2020 — Dairy Queen — 123 S Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 86
July 7, 2020 — Kizuna Japanese Resturant — 1579 Rome Hwy., Cedartown — 97
July 6, 2020 — Pizza Depot — 406 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 97
July 8, 2020 — Pizza Farm — 750 Knox Mtn. Rd., Rockmart — 96
July 8, 2020 — Pizza Hut — 1000 Nathan Dean Pkwy., Rockmart — 100
July 7, 2020 — The Avenue — 1229 Rockmart Hwy., Cedartown — 100