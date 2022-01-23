Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 edition Jan 23, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Jan. 20, 2022 — A1 Motor Lodge — 1004 N. Main St., Cedartown — 98Jan. 20, 2022 — Crown Inn — 816 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100Jan. 20, 2022 — Econolodge Inn & Suites — 100 E. John Hand Road, Cedartown — 87Jan. 19, 2022 — JNC Hospitality LLC - Quality Inn Food Service — 925 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100Jan. 19, 2022 — JNC Hospitality LLC D/B/A Quality Inn — 925 N. Main St., Cedartown — 96Jan. 19, 2022 — The Manor at Becks Lake — 1396 Stringer Road, Rockmart — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Schools’ 4-day week extension approved by board Couple honored as Cedartown rec Coaches of the Year FOOTBALL: Rockmart's Haywood tapped to lead Woodland Owens named 2021 Polk Employee of the Year Polk Against Drugs starts year with new officers, strategic plan Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.