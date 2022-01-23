Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

Jan. 20, 2022 — A1 Motor Lodge — 1004 N. Main St., Cedartown — 98

Jan. 20, 2022 — Crown Inn — 816 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100

Jan. 20, 2022 — Econolodge Inn & Suites — 100 E. John Hand Road, Cedartown — 87

Jan. 19, 2022 — JNC Hospitality LLC - Quality Inn Food Service — 925 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100

Jan. 19, 2022 — JNC Hospitality LLC D/B/A Quality Inn — 925 N. Main St., Cedartown — 96

Jan. 19, 2022 — The Manor at Becks Lake — 1396 Stringer Road, Rockmart — 100

