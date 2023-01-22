Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 edition Jan 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Jan. 19, 2023 — Big Springs Place — 131 Melissa Lane, Cedartown — 100Jan. 19, 2023 — Highland Rivers CSB — 424 S. Main St., Cedartown — 100Jan. 19, 2023 — Tallatoona Polk Early Childhood Development Center — 201 Prior Station Road, Cedartown — 100Jan. 18, 2023 — Murphy Harpst Children's Centers, Inc. — 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories 36-year-old Syracuse woman arrested after stabbing another woman in the head, police say 1 hr ago Behavioral health advocates are here to help Washingtonians 1 hr ago Warren Forrest, suspect in 1974 murder, set to go on trial 1 hr ago Camas High School band gets $10,000 donation 1 hr ago Oregon ranks highly in personal income. Some of its least populous counties, not so much. 1 hr ago Winter storm warning issued in Massachusetts: Here’s how much snow to expect 1 hr ago Signs against Vancouver Public Schools levy grab attention 1 hr ago OPINION: Jayne: Capital gains a taxing issue 1 hr ago Trending Now Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Pedestrian struck on Second Avenue bridge, knocked onto path below Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.