The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from February 12 to February 20.
February 12 – Jefferson’s – 901 N. Main St, Cedartown – 91
February 12 – Zaxby’s – 1595 Highway 27 N, Cedartown – 92
February 19 – Hibachi Express – 1755 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart – 95
February 20 – Taqueria Michoacana – 511 West Ave, Cedartown – 97