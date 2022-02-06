Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 edition Feb 6, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Jan. 31, 2022 — Chef Chen Buffet — 310 N. Main St., Cedartown — 94Jan. 31, 2022 — Wendy's — 1555 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 92Jan. 28, 2022 — Taco Man — 30 Woodglen Drive, Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Cedartown has four confirm commitment to play at the next level Kemp awards broadband expansion grants; Polk, Chattooga in line for aid Tallapoosa Circuit Chief Judge Meng Lim facing new counts of misconduct following complaints Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.