Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

Jan. 31, 2022 — Chef Chen Buffet — 310 N. Main St., Cedartown — 94

Jan. 31, 2022 — Wendy's — 1555 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 92

Jan. 28, 2022 — Taco Man — 30 Woodglen Drive, Cedartown — 100

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you