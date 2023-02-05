Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 edition Feb 5, 2023 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Feb. 3, 2023 — Red Beard BBQ — 92 Deer Trail, Rockmart — 100Feb. 2, 2023 — Sidekicks — 444 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 91Feb. 2, 2023 — Sugarless Sweets & Eats LLC — 415 Main St., Cedartown — 100Feb. 2, 2023 — Taco Bell — 225 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100Feb. 1, 2023 — Krystal — 623 Main St., Cedartown — 100Jan. 30, 2023 — Sierra Rose Nutrition — 124 S. Marble St., Rockmart — 100Jan. 27, 2023 — Wendy's — 1911 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 87 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories As drug deaths continue to surge, a Dunmore lab helps keep track 26 min ago Widow of man killed in rock salt pile collapse files lawsuit over his death 27 min ago Popular area restaurants have new owners but same recipes 27 min ago Former Israeli premier Bennett: Putin promised not to kill Zelensky 32 min ago Taxes to increase in 16 municipalities in Luzerne County 29 min ago Parke Heritage slows Brewer, but falls to Tiger Cubs 29 min ago Sullivan's Gilbert, South's Rose claim regional titles 29 min ago With Pennsylvania in its sights, WVU Medicine kickstarts health insurer 41 min ago Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Around Town: Now two area hospitals seek new bosses. Doubleheader: Rome, Floyd schools staging separate job fairs -- the same morning Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Around Town: Schroeder's celebrates 42 years, returns to Sunday service. Brazilian barbecue on the way. 'Cold pizza:' Game of Throwns, Peach Cobbler updates Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.