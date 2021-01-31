The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Jan. 27, 2021 — Nana’s Place — 414 E. Gibson St., Cedartown — 100
Jan. 25, 2021 — Little Caesars — 1563 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 91
Jan. 19, 2021 — McDonald’s — 1498 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 94
Jan. 19, 2021 — McDonald’s — 1060 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 93
Jan. 15, 2021 — Captain D’s — Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — 95