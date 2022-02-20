Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 edition Feb 20, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Feb. 17, 2022 — Dairy Queen — 622 N. Main St., Cedartown — 89 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cedartown subdivision proposal up for hearings Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Developer withdraws annexation request related to possible Cedartown subdivision Seedlings available for free Friday, Arbor Day BASEBALL: Bulldogs step onto the baseball field with some high praise and top talent Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.