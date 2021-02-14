The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Feb. 9, 2021 — Dairy Queen — 622 Main St., Cedartown — 97
Feb. 9, 2021 — Highland Rivers CSB — 424 S. Main St., Cedartown — 100
Feb. 9, 2021 — Tequila Restaurant — 1703 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100
Feb. 8, 2021 — Jefferson’s — 901 N. Main St., Cedartown — 96
Feb. 8, 2021 — Zaxby’s — 1595 Highway 27 North, Cedartown — 100
Feb. 5, 2021 — JC’s Snack Shack — 2536 Rome Highway, Aragon — 96