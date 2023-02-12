Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 edition Feb 12, 2023 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Feb. 7, 2023 — Martin's Restaurants — 1460 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — 96Feb. 7, 2023 — Prayosha 150 LLC d/b/a Subway — 1400 Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 99 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 edition 11 min ago Colorado Springs area business events starting Feb. 12 31 min ago Colorado Springs area military events starting Feb. 12 31 min ago Colorado law bans 'conversion therapy' for those under 18, but debate continues 33 min ago Estiman que faltarán 87.000 choferes de autobús en Alemania hasta 2030 36 min ago Valentine's Day celebrations in Maine haven't changed much in 100 years 38 min ago Broward and Miami-Dade homeowners can’t buy what some say is the best way to keep water out of your homes in a hurricane 41 min ago UN aid chief: We failed people in north-west Syria 41 min ago Trending Now Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Bartow schools: Student faces battery, assault charges after hitting another child with scissors Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Around Town: Latest 'scoop' on Honeycream. Battleground: Bartow County Rome man convicted on rape, child molestation charges Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.