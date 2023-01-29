Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 edition Jan 29, 2023 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Jan. 26, 2023 — Fresh Dough GA, LLC d/b/a Papa Johns — 1158 Rome Highway, Building 1, Cedartown — 100Jan. 20, 2023 — Zaxby's — 1945 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 edition 44 min ago Watch this raccoon survive an encounter with 4 bobcats 1 hr ago Southern Miss baseball has high hopes on the heels of hosting its first Super Regional 1 hr ago Auburn Denny's contents given new lease, not landfilled, thanks to group 1 hr ago CNY in the House: How Reps. Tenney, Williams voted this week in Congress 1 hr ago Good sh*t! Bees are making dark, smoky honey out of spotted lanternfly excrement. 1 hr ago YWCA program helps new immigrant families 1 hr ago Rural Minnesota saw unusual population spike 1 hr ago Trending Now One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Early Wednesday wreck leaves one dead Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.