The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Dec. 3, 2020 — R&R Catering — 1194 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 100
Dec. 3, 2020 — Zorba’s — 805 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100
Dec. 2, 2020 — Rockmart Health, LLC — 528 Hunter St., Rockmart — 97
Dec. 1, 2020 — Papa John’s Pizza — 1558 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 100
Dec. 1, 2020 — Zaxby’s — 1945 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 93
Nov. 30, 2020 — Bar L Bar-B-Que — 264 Elm St., Rockmart — 97
Nov. 30, 2020 — KFC/Taco Bell — 130 Felton Drive, Rockmart — 93