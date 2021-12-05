Georgia Department of Public Health
The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

Dec. 1, 2021 — Hapjack, Inc. D/B/A Little Caesar — 1059 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — 99.

Nov. 29, 2021 — Johnny’s New York Style Pizza — 1735 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 96.

