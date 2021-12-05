Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 edition Dec 5, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Dec. 1, 2021 — Hapjack, Inc. D/B/A Little Caesar — 1059 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — 99.Nov. 29, 2021 — Johnny’s New York Style Pizza — 1735 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 96. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rome man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 in Polk County Gammon sworn in as 3rd-generation lawyer Cedartown clipped by Carver in semifinals, ends season short of title game DNR Aviation Unit assists county with vehicle pursuit Parades kickoff area Christmas celebrations this week Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.