Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 edition Dec 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Dec. 21, 2022 — Sanity Coffy Company (Mobile) — 527 Church St., Rockmart — 100Dec. 19, 2022 — Food Trip & Milk Tea Bar (Base of Operation) — 2576 Aragon Road, Taylorsville — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Tubas oom-pah into Christmas 50 min ago Commitment to care: Aspiring nurse inspired to help others 50 min ago Community dinner served for Oroville families 50 min ago Analysis: Blame for Raiders' fatal loss to Steelers falls squarely on Derek Carr 50 min ago GHS graduate finds success with Cold Stone franchise 50 min ago Map: Here’s where San Jose plans to add 77,500 new homes over the next decade 54 min ago Proceedings opened against FIFA over greenwashing methods in Qatar 59 min ago Livingston Parish school board bans critical race theory, though not much expected to change 58 min ago Trending Now Burglary suspect arrested after shooting in Cedartown Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans Around Town: King Claw due soon in West Rome. Brew crew in action at River Remedy. 'Tacky' social media. After 65 years, Wilson service station in LaFayette closing up shop COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.