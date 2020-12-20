The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.
Dec. 16, 2020 — A1 Motor Lodge — 1004 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100
Dec. 16, 2020 — Econo Lodge Inn & Suites — 2022 Etowah Drive, Rockmart — 100
Dec. 16, 2020 — JNC Hospitality LLC — Quality Inn Food Service — 925 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100
Dec. 15, 2020 — Soli’s Soup, Salad & Sandwiches — 115 S. Marble St., Rockmart — 100
Dec. 14, 2020 — El Nopal-Rockmart — 1422 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart — 100