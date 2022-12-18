Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 edition Dec 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Dec. 15, 2022 — Van Wert Elementary School — 170 Atlanta Highway, Rockmart — 100Dec. 15, 2022 — Westside School — 51 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100Dec. 15, 2022 — Youngs Grove Elementary School — 601 Wooten Road, Cedartown — 100Dec. 14, 2022 — Marco’s Pizza — 102 Sycamore Court, Rockmart — 100Dec. 8, 2022 — Cherokee Elementary School — 191 Evergreen Lane, Cedartown — 100Dec. 7, 2022 — Cedartown High School — 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown — 100Dec. 7, 2022 — Cedartown Middle School — 1664 Sybil Brannon Parkway, Cedartown — 100Dec. 7, 2022 — Rockmart Middle School — 60 Knox Mountain Road, Rockmart — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens 40 min ago Ordinance would allow medical pot to be grown, dispensed in Priceville 41 min ago Pre-K garden teaches importance of growing own food 41 min ago Analyzing the 49ers’ playoff path with three games until ‘the tournament’ 44 min ago Decatur police: Robbery left 1 thief, 1 victim dead; other thief charged with capital murder 42 min ago Decatur Police mental health liaison helps officers respond to mentally ill 42 min ago Ousted Elk Rapids manager has history of termination, resignation 45 min ago Suit against Immaculate Conception School prompts changes to city lighting ordinance 45 min ago Trending Now Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identified Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Around Town: The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale. Sparrow Pointe still on point. Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.