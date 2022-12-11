Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 edition Dec 11, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Dec. 7, 2022 — Eastside School — 425 Prospect Road, Rockmart — 100Dec. 7, 2022 — H&A Catering — 1063 Nathan Dean Bypass, Rockmart — 100Dec. 7, 2022 — Rockmart High School — 990 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart — 100Dec. 7, 2022 — Sierra Rose Nutrition — 124 S. Marble St., Rockmart — 100Dec. 5, 2022 — Boobadoo BBQ — Base of Operation — 902 Paris Mountain Road, Rockmart — 100Dec. 5, 2022 — Taco Man Base of Operation — 30 Woodglen Drive, Cedartown — 100Dec. 5, 2022 — Taco Man — 30 Woodglen Drive, Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Man hit, killed by vehicle on Bellview Road 35 min ago Knights preview: Cassidy says second Boston game will be different 1 hr ago Former UCF TE Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest, teammates mourn 1 hr ago 200 tuba players pack Pioneer Courthouse Square for 31st Tuba Christmas Concert (photos) 1 hr ago Lake George fishing club aims for fun, education ... and maybe competition 1 hr ago Thunder fall on the road to Norfolk 1 hr ago Glens Falls second in MatMania; Whitehall third 1 hr ago Trade tops Marcos agenda in Belgium 1 hr ago Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence UPDATED: Police not pursuing charges in weekend shooting at this time Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.