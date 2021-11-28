Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 edition Nov 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Nov. 22, 2021 — Hometown Nutrition — 219 Main St., Cedartown — 100Nov. 22, 2021 — Prayosha 150 LLC D/B/A Subway — 1400 Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 95Nov. 22, 2021 — Rockmart Nutrition — 102 Sycamore Grove Court, Rockmart — 97 Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Polk Drug Task Force makes drug, firearms arrests New playground built with help from community FOOTBALL: Cedartown wins battle with Perry to advance to semifinals Lim announces re-election bid as misconduct inquiry moves forward SPORTS: GHSA sets regions for 2022-2024; Rockmart faces new class, region for next 2-year cycle Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.