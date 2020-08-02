The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk
July 28, 2020 — Checker’s — 703 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100
July 27, 2020 — Little Caesar’s — 1563 Rome Hwy., Cedartown — 97
July 24, 2020 — McDonald’s — 1060 Nathan Dean Pkwy., Rockmart — 99
July 27, 2020 — McDonald’s — 1498 Rome Hwy., Cedartown — 97
July 28, 2020 — Nana’s Place — 414 E. Gibson St., Cedartown — 100