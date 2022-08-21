Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 edition Aug 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.Aug. 16, 2022 — Polk Medical Center — 2360 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown — 91Aug. 15, 2022 — Cedartown Nutrition — 219 Main St., Cedartown — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Tom Archdeacon: Dayton Flyer draws inspiration from famous grandfather 1 hr ago Tom Archdeacon: A man of letters bringing WWII experiences to life with coming book 1 hr ago Neighborhood troupe presenting free Shakespeare in South Park 1 hr ago Rick McCrabb: Retired Army Ranger lost hands, partial eyesight, but retained his 20/20 perspective 1 hr ago Appeal targets first approved safe outdoor space 1 hr ago Charter school goes remote after 2 weeks of classes 1 hr ago 'They're behind, perpetually': APS battles absenteeism 1 hr ago HS football preview, 2022: Shore Conference American Division 1 hr ago Trending Now 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Cedartown GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Summary of Rome City Schools updates through this morning. Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.