Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 edition

The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.

Aug. 12, 2022 — Moores — 402 Main St., Cedartown — 100

July 19, 2022 — El Coyote Mexican Restaurant — 406 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart — 100