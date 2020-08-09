The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk
Aug. 7, 2020 — Jefferson’s — 901 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100
Aug. 7, 2020 — Owen’s Barbecue — 1207 S. Main St., Cedartown — 87
Aug. 3, 2020 — Walmart Subway — 1585 Rome Hwy., Cedartown — 100
July 31, 2020 — Taco Bell — 225 N. Main St., Cedartown — 100
July 31, 2020 — Tequila Restaurant — 1703 Nathan Dean Pkwy., Rockmart
— 95
Aug. 5, 2020 — Zaxby’s — 1595 Hwy. 27 N., Cedartown — 100