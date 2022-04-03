Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, April 6, 2022 edition Apr 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.March 25, 2022 — The West Theatre LLC — 112 West Ave., Cedartown — 100March 25, 2022 — Timbo's Smokehouse — 1063 Nathan Dean Parkway, Rockmart — 100 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Death of Polk County man being investigated by police, GBI Death penalty dropped as defendant in Polk detective murder case pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in prison Early morning fire sends 2 adults, children to hospitals with burns Arrest made in Paulding County triple homicide Downtown Cedartown business receives Georgia Power grant Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.