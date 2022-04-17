Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, April 20, 2022 edition Apr 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at https://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk.April 13, 2022 — Papa John's Pizza — 1558 Rome Highway, Cedartown — 87April 13, 2022 — Petro's Pizza — 1785 Buchanan Highway, Cedartown — 96 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Cedartown man charged with murder in connection with missing woman's death Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, April 13, 2022 edition Nonprofit honors late deputy by naming scholarship after him Rockmart cadet studying in Taiwan through UNG partnership Haddix takes top prize at Mosaic Place Chili Cook-Off Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.