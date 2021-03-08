A “unique” request provided a lasting memory for a Polk County family recently as they bid farewell to a beloved member of the community.
Ronald James “Ronnie” Campbell Sr. was carried to his final resting place in a mule-drawn wagon as part of his funeral service on Feb. 28. Campbell, a well-known farmer, died on Feb. 25 at the age of 70.
The wagon, which included his grandchildren, departed Friendship Church on Grady Road and traveled south, going past Campbell’s longtime home and farm before turning onto Antioch Road and arriving at Antioch Baptist Church.
Campbell was interred at Antioch Cemetery following a service at Antioch Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Jonathan Blackmon and Dr. J. Marcus Merritt.
Pam Arp, with Freeman Harris Funeral Home in Rockmart, said it was “a unique request,” but one that they were glad to help in personalizing their services to meet the family’s request.
Campbell was born May 23, 1950, in Cedartown to the late Billy Campbell and the late Tommie Lou Simpson Campbell. A 1969 graduate of Rockmart High School, he was a high line maintenance worker for Georgia Power and a lifelong farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Campbell, whom he was married to for 45 years, a son and two daughters, as well as grandchildren.