Polk County Farm Bureau receives REAP award at state convention

Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall (left) presents Polk County Farm Bureau Office Manager Sue Cuzzort with the group's Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program Planter Award in the medium membership division during the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention on Jekyll Island on Dec. 5.

 Contributed

Polk County Farm Bureau was recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention held Dec. 4-6 on Jekyll Island.

PCFB received the GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program — or REAP — Planter Award in the organization's medium membership division. GFB's REAP award honors county Farm Bureaus for the organization/membership, advocacy, leadership development, education & outreach activities completed between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31. 2022.

