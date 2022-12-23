Polk County Farm Bureau receives REAP award at state convention

Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall (left) presents Polk County Farm Bureau Office Manager Sue Cuzzort with the group's Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program Planter Award in the medium membership division during the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention on Jekyll Island on Dec. 5.
Polk County Farm Bureau was recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention held Dec. 4-6 on Jekyll Island.
PCFB received the GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program — or REAP — Planter Award in the organization's medium membership division. GFB's REAP award honors county Farm Bureaus for the organization/membership, advocacy, leadership development, education & outreach activities completed between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31. 2022.
The REAP Awards are divided into three tiers — Harvester (first), Planter (second) and Cultivator (third) with five tier winners in each of GFB's three membership categories — small, medium & large.
James Casey is the PCFB president. Sue Cuzzort is the PCFB office manager.
"Georgia Farm Bureau is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. Our organization has thrived since 1937 because of our dedicated volunteer leaders and county staff who work to promote agriculture in their local communities by visiting schools to teach students how farmers grow our food and meeting with their elected officials," said GFB President Tom McCall.
"It's a pleasure to recognize Polk County for the work they have done to promote agriculture in its community this past year."
As a REAP Planter Award winner, Casey received an embroidered Farm Bureau vest and Cuzzort received a $500 gift card.