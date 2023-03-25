The Polk County Farm Bureau delivered a copy of the book "I Love Strawberries" to local libraries on Wednesday, March 22. Shown are Polk office manager Sue Cuzzort (from left), Cedartown Library Branch Manager Christina Lewis, and Polk County Farm Bureau Vice President Jackie Casey.
The Polk County Farm Bureau celebrated Georgia Ag Week by presenting books to the Cedartown and Rockmart public libraries donated by the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia EMC.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children's book "I Love Strawberries" to nearly 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia EMC have given each county farm bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Polk County Farm Bureau delivered a copy of the book "I Love Strawberries" to the Cedartown and Rockmart Libraries in Polk County on Wednesday, March 22.
"I Love Strawberries," written by Shannon Anderson and illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett, follows Jolie and her faithful rabbit, Munchy, as together they find out just how delicious, rewarding and complicated it can be to grow your own food.
Through Jolie's scrapbook-style journal entries, young readers learn how strawberries grow, what pests to look out for in a garden, why ladybugs are helpful, and much more. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture selected the book as its 2023 Book of the Year for its accurate and positive portrayal of agriculture.
The GFA is thrilled to partner with Georgia EMC and Georgia Farm Bureau to donate the book. The GFA began donating accurate books about agriculture to each public library in Georgia in 2016. Georgia EMC joined the foundation in this endeavor in 2018.