Farm bureau donates books to local libraries

The Polk County Farm Bureau delivered a copy of the book "I Love Strawberries" to local libraries on Wednesday, March 22. Shown are Polk office manager Sue Cuzzort (from left), Cedartown Library Branch Manager Christina Lewis, and Polk County Farm Bureau Vice President Jackie Casey.

The Polk County Farm Bureau celebrated Georgia Ag Week by presenting books to the Cedartown and Rockmart public libraries donated by the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia EMC.

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children's book "I Love Strawberries" to nearly 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service.

The Polk County Farm Bureau delivered a copy of the book "I Love Strawberries" to local libraries on Wednesday, March 22. Shown are Polk County Farm Bureau Vice President Jackie Casey (from left), Rockmart Library Branch Manager Emily Roberts, and Polk office manager Sue Cuzzort.
