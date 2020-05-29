Every year, the Polk County Farm Bureau receives submissions for an art contest, and this year was no different.
However, the COVID-19 outbreak and closure of schools made it more difficult to get together with those students who won this year, and took some time to organize.
So prize checks were finally handed out to winners this afternoon.
This year's first place winner was Long Nguyen, a junior at Cedartown High School. Second place went to Jaci Davis, a Cedartown High graduate.
Third place went to Rockmart High's Payton Baldwin was honored as well.
A $50 first place check went to Nguyen, and $25 each went to Davis and Baldwin.
Polk County Farm Bureau thanked the 78 students from Cedartown and Rockmart high schools that entered.
"We hope to see a great number again next year," Office Manage Sue Cuzzort said. "It was a hard decision for outsiders to choose the winners, but we are thankful for all the help we received in the voting."