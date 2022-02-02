Floods, thunderstorms, tornadoes and other severe weather events can occur suddenly anywhere in the world, including Polk County.
That is why the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Feb. 7-11.
Participation in each day’s specialized preparedness topics will help residents learn and know how to prepare for the possibility of inclement weather.
“Now is a great time to participate in the Severe Weather Preparedness Week. This way, we can start planning ahead of time for weather emergencies,” said Bobby Dockery, director of the Polk County Emergency Management Agency. “This weeklong event ensures you and your family will learn what steps need to be taken to ensure your safety.”
The following days will focus on a different threat and methods of preparation. Listed below are the topics for each day:
Monday, Feb. 7 — Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Thunderstorm Safety
Wednesday, Feb. 9 — Tornado Safety and PrepareAthon!
Thursday, Feb. 10 — Lightning Safety
Friday, Feb. 11 — Flood Safety
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, tornado safety is emphasized. Residents, schools and businesses statewide are encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s PrepareAthon! for Tornado Safety, a statewide tornado drill.
In addition to sitting down with family members to prepare and plan for a disaster or emergency on Feb. 7, people are encouraged to purchase a NOAA Weather Radio which is the most reliable way to learn about severe weather when watches and warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.
A low-cost weather radio is always a good investment to keep safe. Weather radios are available for purchase from many local businesses.
People are also encouraged to sign up for the Polk County CodeRED by going to the Polk County government website and clicking on the CodeRED banner.
For more information please visit the Polk County EMA website at polkga.org/ema.