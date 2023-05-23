Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck has been placed on 10-day paid leave pending further investigation following a meeting of the county’s board of elections.

Beck was arrested in Rome over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance after police found pills that appeared to be Adderall in a resealable plastic bag in his vehicle.

