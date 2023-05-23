Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck has been placed on 10-day paid leave pending further investigation following a meeting of the county’s board of elections.
Beck was arrested in Rome over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance after police found pills that appeared to be Adderall in a resealable plastic bag in his vehicle.
The board held a special called meeting Tuesday and discussed the matter in a closed executive session, which is allowed under Georgia Sunshine Laws. Board Chairman Richard Long said they recommended the suspension with pay in accordance with county policy. Beck’s suspension begins Wednesday.
While the county elections director is appointed by the board of elections, they are considered a county employee and fall under the same policy as anyone hired by the county.
According to Rome Police reports, Beck was pulled over on East Second Avenue just after midnight Friday night after a Rome Police officer observed his vehicle weaving and crossing over into the other southbound lane.
The officer reported he could smell alcohol on Beck’s person and placed him under arrest under suspicion of DUI. A search of Beck’s vehicle led to the discovery of the pills. He was then booked into Floyd County Jail without incident and later bonded out.
Beck, 24, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, along with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, drugs not in original container, and failure to maintain lane.
He would not verify if he had a prescription for Adderall when reached for comment on Monday.